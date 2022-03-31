iHeartRadio
City Declares Sudbury Roads and Sidewalks In A State Of Repair

RoadMain

UPDATE 

The significant weather event impacting the City of Greater Sudbury roads has ended.  Please continue to use caution as conditions may vary from area to area. 

ORIGINAL STORY

The City of Greater Sudbury has declared a Significant Weather Event with respect to existing freezing rain conditions, starting at 12:01 on March 31, 2022 and continuing until further notice. 

This declaration is issued in accordance with Ontario Consolidated Regulation 239/02 under the Municipal Act. All roads and sidewalks maintained by the City are considered in a “state of repair” until further notice. This declaration is not necessarily a notice of a reduced level of service or a road closure; it is to notify drivers and pedestrians to use an appropriate level of caution when travelling during this event and avoid unnecessary travel.  

City staff continue to work diligently to ensure public safety, but it may take longer than normal to maintain the roadways and sidewalks normally maintained during this season. Your cooperation is appreciated. 

Leisure programs and GOVA transit service schedules may also be impacted by the SWE. Updates for any scheduled events or transit delays will be posted as required. You can also call 311 with specific questions. For real-time bus information, visit mybus.greatersudbury.ca.

The City will update the public when the significant weather event has ended, through our website, social media and a PSA to local media. When the declaration is cancelled, the standard timeline for road winter maintenance will begin. 

