City Issues Statement Regarding Friday's Workplace Fatality In Levack

Update From The City Of Sudbury:

"Late in the evening on Friday, May 6, Greater Sudbury Police Services issued a news release regarding a workplace fatality in Onaping/Levack.

The City of Greater Sudbury can now confirm that this tragic incident involved an employee of the municipality.

We are heart-broken by this tragic loss. Our deepest sympathies are with the family, friends, and all those who knew and worked with the employee.

Our immediate focus is on supporting the staff members closest to this employee.

We are working closely with the Greater Sudbury Police Service, the Office of the Coroner and the Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development to understand exactly what occurred.

At the request of the family, the employee's name and any identifying information will not be released.

The information we have is limited at this time. Further updates will be provided as necessary, pending appropriate notification to loved ones and staff, and in line with the external investigation process."

Original Story:

Great Sudbury Police Service Release

Staff Sergeant Wawryszyn #8468

On the 06 May 22 at 2:50 PM, the GSPS responded to a workplace accident at a winter salt

and sand yard located on Municipal Rd 8 in Levack. Upon arrival, a 40-year-old male was

located deceased.

The death is under investigation by members of the Criminal Investigations Division along

with the Coroner’s Office and the Ministry of Labour, which is standard following a workplace

death. A post mortem examination will be conducted by the Coroner’s Office to determine the

cause of death. Out of respect for the family, the name of the deceased will not be released.