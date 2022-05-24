iHeartRadio
18°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

City Lifts Fire Ban in Greater Sudbury

cAMPFIRE

For immediate release
May 24, 2022

City Lifts Fire Ban in Greater Sudbury

Effective immediately, the City of Greater Sudbury has lifted the fire ban declared May 11, 2022

The ban was declared because of dry conditions related to preventable brush fires and their spread. The fire hazard has improved with cooler temperatures and recent rain showers.

While campfires, chiminea fireplaces, crop residue fires, and other types of outdoor burning are permitted, please be safe and cautious around any outdoor fires, and never leave a fire unattended.

The City continues to closely monitor the fire hazard status and will inform residents should the fire ban be reinstated.

For information about open air burning in Greater Sudbury, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/fire.

For information on restricted fire zones and fires within the province, visit the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry’s website and see their Forest Fire Info Map.

You may be interested in...

  • FSz8c9UWYAMpEcu

    Thank You Rain! 3 Major Forest Fires In Sudbury Region Now Under Control

    The rainfall we got over the past week, along with the brave efforts of Ontario Fire Rangers have helped narrow the number of forest fires to just three...And all are under control.  
  • GarbageTruck

    Most Sudbury Businesses and Services Closed on Victoria Day Monday

    Victoria Day Monday is a stat holiday and most services and businesses will be closed. That includes the landfill sites, libraries, and the Animal Shelter. Garbage, recycling and green carts will be picked up. GOVA Transit will run on a holiday schedule. For more information go to purecountry917.ca
  • 401Storm

    Severe Storm Damages 401 Corridor But Misses Sudbury

    Hydro One crews are working to get power back for thousands in Southern Ontario after Saturday's storm. At least five are dead and the storm raged from Windsor/Detroit along the 401 into Quebec. Mark Robinson, of the Weather Network, classified the storm as a derecho event, causing damage for 450 kilometres with, at least, 120 kilometres winds.
  • v2-9W6UO_400x400

    Paramedic Week 2022: The Faces Of Paramedicine

    May 22 to 28, 2022 marks Paramedic Week across Canada – a time to show our collective appreciation for the hard work of paramedics and recognize their contributions to keeping the community safe.
  • 283319857_4908923552563607_3241444788480587304_n

    Cambrian College & Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School Partner On New Mural

    Call it a case of go big or go home! Cambrian College and Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School have unveiled a massive new mural
  • FSz8c9UWYAMpEcu

    Thank You Rain! 3 Major Forest Fires In Sudbury Region Now Under Control

    The rainfall we got over the past week, along with the brave efforts of Ontario Fire Rangers have helped narrow the number of forest fires to just three...And all are under control.  
  • LiberalsSudbury

    Ontario Liberals Unveil Opioid Strategy in Sudbury Campaign Stop

    Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca made a Sudbury campaign stop Sunday afternoon. Del Duca announced the Ontario Liberal's plan to deal with the opioid crisis in the province. He promised the Liberals would invest $3 billion in mental health and addictions services across the province.
  • Patrick

    Country Singer Meghan Patrick in Lost Luggage Purgatory

    Country singer Meghan Patrick has joined the ranks of those in airline lost luggage purgatory. Patrick posted several times Saturday and Sunday about two flight delays and her struggles getting answers from Air Canada about her lost luggage and merch. She begins a three week tour on Tuesday.
  • GarbageTruck

    Most Sudbury Businesses and Services Closed on Victoria Day Monday

    Victoria Day Monday is a stat holiday and most services and businesses will be closed. That includes the landfill sites, libraries, and the Animal Shelter. Garbage, recycling and green carts will be picked up. GOVA Transit will run on a holiday schedule. For more information go to purecountry917.ca
  • Opioid

    Steven Del Duca to Address Opioid Crisis Sunday Afternoon In Sudbury

    Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca's campaign plans include a stop in Greater Sudbury this afternoon. Del Duca will announce the Liberal Party's plan to deal with the opioid crisis. Greater Sudbury has the highest per capita overdose death rate in the province. Del Duca will also visit the Big Nickel for photos with local candidates.
  • 401Storm

    Severe Storm Damages 401 Corridor But Misses Sudbury

    Hydro One crews are working to get power back for thousands in Southern Ontario after Saturday's storm. At least five are dead and the storm raged from Windsor/Detroit along the 401 into Quebec. Mark Robinson, of the Weather Network, classified the storm as a derecho event, causing damage for 450 kilometres with, at least, 120 kilometres winds.
  • Fireworks

    Sudbury Fire Ban Means No Fireworks This Holiday Weekend

    With a fire ban still in effect in Greater Sudbury, residents are reminded fireworks are not permitted this weekend. All outdoor burning is not allowed during the ban including campfires, chimenea fireplaces, and crop fires. The City will send an update when conditions improve and the ban is lifted.
12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Website

Instagram