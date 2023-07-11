City Lifts Fire Ban in Greater Sudbury as of midnight July 11th
Effective midnight tonight, the City of Greater Sudbury will lift the fire ban declared May 31, 2023.
The ban was declared because of dry conditions related to preventable brush fires and their spread. The fire hazard has improved with cooler temperatures and recent rain showers.
While campfires, chiminea fireplaces, crop residue fires, and other types of outdoor burning are permitted, please be safe and cautious around any outdoor fires, and never leave a fire unattended.
The City continues to closely monitor the fire hazard status and will inform residents should the fire ban be reinstated.
For information about open air burning in Greater Sudbury, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/fire.
For information on restricted fire zones and fires within the province, visit the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry’s website and see their Forest Fire Info Map.
