Friday, May 5, 2023

City of Greater Sudbury Amends Cleaning of Yards By-law to Support Pollinators

Join us in supporting the health and wellbeing of bees and native pollinators! The City of Greater Sudbury recently updated the Clearing of Yards bylaw to allow residents to allow grass, weeds or vegetation on their property to be taller than 20 cm in height until June 1 of each year.

As the global population of pollinators declines due to habitat loss, pesticide use and climate change, it is essential we act to protect their natural habitats and promote their biodiversity.

By allowing spring flowers to bloom, we can increase the biodiversity of ground cover, including edible species and flowering plants for pollinators. Seventy-five per cent of our food depends on pollination. Supporting pollinators means supporting locally produced food, which lowers emissions and increases regional food security.

The City of Greater Sudbury recognizes the importance of protecting and enhancing our food system, ecosystem and overall sustainability and resilience by supporting initiatives such as the Greater Sudbury Food Strategy, Biodiversity Plan, Community Energy and Emissions Plan, and EarthCare Sudbury Action Plan.

There are many ways to support pollinators in Greater Sudbury – plant a pollinator garden, switch up your mowing schedule to every two or three weeks, limit pesticide use, put down the rake and leave some grass clippings and leaves on your lawn, or leave a defined section of your yard naturalized.

Let's work together to create a healthier and more sustainable future for our community and its pollinators.

For more ways to support pollinators visit www.greatersudbury.ca/pollinators