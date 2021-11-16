City of Greater Sudbury Expanding Gas Collection System

The following is a release from the City of Greater Sudbury:

On Monday, November 15, 2021, the City of Greater Sudbury will begin a project to expand the landfill gas collection system. The project includes excavation work at the Greater Sudbury Landfill on the Kingsway.

Although measures to mitigate odours will be in place, it is possible for residents in the area to notice odours from time to time while work is ongoing depending on weather and wind conditions.

The work on the expanded collection system is expected to be complete by the end of March 2022.

Landfill odour issues can be reported via 311.greatersudbury.ca or by calling 311.

About the project:

Landfill gas is a natural byproduct of the decomposition of organic material in landfills. It is composed of roughly 50 percent methane (the primary component of natural gas), 50 percent carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) and a small amount of non-methane organic compounds.

Instead of escaping into the air, landfill gas can be captured, converted, and used as a renewable energy resource. Using it helps to reduce odours and other hazards associated with gas emissions and prevents methane from migrating into the atmosphere and contributing to local smog and global climate change.

In partnership with Greater Sudbury Utilities, landfill gas collection generates revenue through the sale of the resulting energy.

This project aligns with Greater Sudbury Council’s priority to build climate resiliency into existing programs.

Alignment with the Community Energy and Emissions Plan (CEEP):

Greater Sudbury has set a target to become a net-zero community by 2050, and we all have a role to play to get there.

This initiative is directly related to this plan by generating electricity from sources derived from waste to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

For more information, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/ceep.