City Of Greater Sudbury Prepared For Winter Maintenance Season

The following is from the City of Greater Sudbury:

City Prepared for Winter Maintenance Season



Weather conditions are closely monitored by municipal staff around-the-clock, seven days-a-week, using a customized weather service, Ontario Ministry of Transportation highway reports, and data generated from local remote weather stations.



Staff regularly patrols municipal roads throughout the city to assess the need for plowing, sanding and salting. A chart outlining when crews are deployed, along with other information on winter operations, can be found at www.greatersudbury.ca/winter.

Please drive according to weather and road conditions and exercise caution around operating plows.

The City will issue advisories as winter weather and snow events happen. Updates and information is posted via social media on Twitter (@greatersudbury) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/greatersudbury).

Route Training Underway for City and Contractor Crews

More than 50 City and contractor snowplows, graders and other winter maintenance vehicles will be out on the streets until November 26 completing their annual training exercises to familiarize themselves with routes. This training takes at the same time every year, beginning November 15, to align with the beginning of external contracts for winter maintenance activities.



These test runs allow crews to identify potential hazards, obstacles and operational challenges, before the winter weather arrives.

The City’s Winter Control Plan, based on City Council approved service levels, includes details on snow plowing standards, sidewalks, snow removal and technology used for winter control.



A chart outlining when crews are deployed, along with other information on winter operations, plow standards for main and secondary roads, the overnight parking ban, and more can be found at www.greatersudbury.ca/winter.

Please remember to remove portable basketball nets from the road and off the shoulder during the winter months to allow snowplows and salt/sand trucks a clear path. Hockey nets should be stored away from the roadway when not in use.



Winter Parking

The Overnight Parking By-law will be in effect from December 1 until March 31. During this time, parking is not permitted on any roadway, highway, laneway or side street within the city, between midnight and 7 a.m.

The overnight parking restriction is in place to permit effective and efficient snow removal on local roadways.