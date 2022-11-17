City Of Greater Sudbury Prepared For Winter Maintenance Season

The following is a release from the City of Greater Sudbury:

More than 50 City and contractor snowplows, graders and other winter maintenance vehicles will be out on Greater Sudbury streets until November 26, completing their annual training exercises to familiarize themselves with routes. This training takes place at the same time every year, beginning November 15, to align with the start of external contracts for winter maintenance activities.

These test runs allow crews to identify potential hazards, obstacles and operational challenges, before the winter weather arrives.

The City’s winter control plan is based on City Council approved service levels which detail road and sidewalk snow plowing standards, snow removal and technology used for winter control.



Information on winter operations, including a chart outlining when crews are deployed, plow standards for main and secondary roads, details of the overnight parking ban and more, can be found at www.greatersudbury.ca/winter.

Winter Parking

The Overnight Parking By-law will be in effect from December 1 until March 31. During this time, parking is not permitted on any roadway, highway, laneway or side street within the city, between midnight and 7 a.m.

The overnight parking restriction is in place to permit effective and efficient snow removal on local roadways.

Residents are also reminded to remove portable basketball nets from the road and off the shoulder during the winter months to allow snowplows and salt/sand trucks a clear path. Hockey nets should be stored away from the roadway when not in use.