City Of North Bay Closes Outdoor Rinks & Tobogganing Hills For Duration Of Stay-At-Home Order
We're learning from CTV News Northern Ontario that the city of North Bay announced that all outdoor municipal rinks and tobogganing hills will be closed at the same time as the province imposes a stay-at-home order.
The decision made by the chief medical officer of health for the North Bay-Parry Sound health unit goes into effect as of Jan. 14.
According to North Bay Mayor Al McDonald, the decision comes following crowds gathering at the city's outdoor rinks and tobogganing hills over the last few weeks. READ MORE HERE
