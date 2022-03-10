City Of Sudbury Now Accepting Applications For Volunteer Firefighters

Volunteer firefighters play a critical role in keeping the community safe. We are seeking dedicated, team players in good mental and physical health to join our team! Volunteer firefighting is a great way to learn valuable skills, give back to your community and make extra income.

An information guide and application form is available at www.greatersudbury.ca/fire. Applications will be accepted until April 11, 2022.

To qualify for consideration, applicants must be 18 years of age, have completed grade 12, possess a valid G driver’s licence with a good driving record, and have access to a private motor vehicle. Candidates are also required to possess a valid Standard First Aid/ Level C CPR certificate before receiving an offer to join the program.

Individuals who proceed though the selection process must also meet medical, physical and other requirements as well as a Vulnerable Sector Criminal Record Check.

For more information, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/fire.