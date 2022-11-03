iHeartRadio
10°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

City Of Sudbury Opening Newest Roundabout In Falconbridge Friday


GreaterSudburyLOGO

The following is a release from the City of Greater Sudbury:

The City of Greater Sudbury will fully open its newest roundabout at noon Friday, November 4, 2022. The roundabout joins Longyear Drive at Edison Road in Falconbridge and will be the city’s fourth roundabout since 2019.

The Longyear roundabout incorporates the following benefits over its previous, traditional intersection:

  • Changing the intersection from a left-hand turn on an ‘S-Curve’ to a roundabout reduces collisions causing injuries as there are fewer points of conflict;

 

  • Traffic enters a roundabout at a slower speed, keeping traffic moving and reducing unnecessary stopping, idling and air pollution;

 

  • A paved shoulder will be added on both sides of Edison Road with a pedestrian crossing connecting each side for enhanced pedestrian safety;

 

  • Trees and shrubs will be planted in the center of the roundabout. This eliminates headlight glare from oncoming traffic and removes the perception of traffic lanes coming straight through;

 

  • Reducing the speed limit on Longyear Drive from the roundabout onto Falconbridge Road, slows the speed of the traffic entering the community.


Additional educational material can be found at greatersudbury.ca/construction2022. .

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram