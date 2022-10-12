iHeartRadio
City Of Sudbury Recruiting Full-Time Firefighters; Here's What You Should Know


fire

The following is a release from the City:

Are you interested in joining the City of Greater Sudbury Fire Services team? Applications are now being accepted for full-time firefighters.

Read the information guide and complete an application form at www.greatersudbury.ca/fire. Online applications are being accepted until 4:30 p.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022.

To qualify for consideration, applicants must meet the following preliminary criteria:

  • be 18 years of age or older,
  • have completed Grade 12,
  • have a valid G driver’s licence with a good driving record.

Please note: Fire Service training from a community college or a recognized training academy and/or National Fire Protection Association Firefighter I and Firefighter II is considered an asset.

Individuals who proceed though the preliminary qualification process will then undergo aptitude, physical, medical, and psychological testing as well as an in-person interview.

There is a $270 administration fee for every applicant who advances to the testing phase.

For more information, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/fire.
 

