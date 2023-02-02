iHeartRadio
-12°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

City of Sudbury Reminder: 'If You Love Your Dog, Leash Your Dog'


dog-2785074_1920

The following is a release from the City of Greater Sudbury:

Residents are reminded that all dogs are required to be on a leash and under the owner’s control when leaving their property. Owners of dogs who are found off leash on public property will be faced with a Provincial Offence Notice, which carries a set fine of $300, plus court costs.  

There are many great reasons to keep your pet on leash, including:  

 

·         It keeps your dog safe. While on a leash, dogs are less likely to get hit by a vehicle, get into a fight with another dog or get injured from wildlife.  

·         It’s part of being a good neighbour. Not everyone is comfortable with dogs and it’s not polite for your dog to run up to other dogs or people uninvited.  

·         It can improve your relationship with your dog. Walking a well-trained dog on a leash is enjoyable and helps to maintain a strong bond.   

·         It reduces accidents and animal bites.  

·         It’s the law! The law is meant to protect the safety and well-being of you, your pet and other people and animals. 

 

For any questions or to report an animal control by-law complaint, contact 311 by phone or live web chat.   

For more information about leash laws visit the Greater Sudbury website at: Roaming, Loose or Off-leash Pets (greatersudbury.ca)  

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram