City of Sudbury Reminder: 'If You Love Your Dog, Leash Your Dog'
The following is a release from the City of Greater Sudbury:
Residents are reminded that all dogs are required to be on a leash and under the owner’s control when leaving their property. Owners of dogs who are found off leash on public property will be faced with a Provincial Offence Notice, which carries a set fine of $300, plus court costs.
There are many great reasons to keep your pet on leash, including:
· It keeps your dog safe. While on a leash, dogs are less likely to get hit by a vehicle, get into a fight with another dog or get injured from wildlife.
· It’s part of being a good neighbour. Not everyone is comfortable with dogs and it’s not polite for your dog to run up to other dogs or people uninvited.
· It can improve your relationship with your dog. Walking a well-trained dog on a leash is enjoyable and helps to maintain a strong bond.
· It reduces accidents and animal bites.
· It’s the law! The law is meant to protect the safety and well-being of you, your pet and other people and animals.
For any questions or to report an animal control by-law complaint, contact 311 by phone or live web chat.
For more information about leash laws visit the Greater Sudbury website at: Roaming, Loose or Off-leash Pets (greatersudbury.ca)
You may be interested in...
-
Sudbury Police LOCATE Missing Woman Amy McClaskin In Good HealthThere was concern for her wellbeing.
-
16 Year-Old Sudbury Teen Facing Charges After Stabbing Incident On Elm StreetThis is a target and isolated incident as the two individuals involved are known to each other.
-
City of Sudbury Reminder: 'If You Love Your Dog, Leash Your Dog'Residents are reminded that all dogs are required to be on a leash and under the owner’s control when leaving their property. Owners of dogs who are found off leash on public property will be faced with a Provincial Offence Notice, which carries a set fine of $300, plus court costs.