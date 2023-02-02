City of Sudbury Reminder: 'If You Love Your Dog, Leash Your Dog'

The following is a release from the City of Greater Sudbury:

Residents are reminded that all dogs are required to be on a leash and under the owner’s control when leaving their property. Owners of dogs who are found off leash on public property will be faced with a Provincial Offence Notice, which carries a set fine of $300, plus court costs.

There are many great reasons to keep your pet on leash, including:

· It keeps your dog safe. While on a leash, dogs are less likely to get hit by a vehicle, get into a fight with another dog or get injured from wildlife.

· It’s part of being a good neighbour. Not everyone is comfortable with dogs and it’s not polite for your dog to run up to other dogs or people uninvited.

· It can improve your relationship with your dog. Walking a well-trained dog on a leash is enjoyable and helps to maintain a strong bond.

· It reduces accidents and animal bites.

· It’s the law! The law is meant to protect the safety and well-being of you, your pet and other people and animals.

For any questions or to report an animal control by-law complaint, contact 311 by phone or live web chat.

For more information about leash laws visit the Greater Sudbury website at: Roaming, Loose or Off-leash Pets (greatersudbury.ca)