City Ratifies New Collective Bargaining Agreement With CUPE Local 4705 Inside Unit

The following is a release from the City of Greater Sudbury:

The City of Greater Sudbury is pleased to have finalized a new Collective Bargaining Agreement with CUPE Local 4705 Inside Unit, which represents more than 1,000 municipal employees in areas such as libraries, transit, 311, museums, leisure programming, social services and other office and clerical positions.

The agreement was ratified by union members on July 6 and approved by City Council in closed session on July 11.

“I thank the members of our bargaining team and our union partners for their hard work in coming to an agreement,” said City of Greater Sudbury Chief Administrative Officer Ed Archer. “This deal considers the well-being of our employees, supports attraction and retention, respects taxpayers and ensures the City of Greater Sudbury maintains its low-cost position among Ontario municipalities. It also enhances our ability to provide consistent, high-quality service to our community.”

The new four-year deal, which expires on March 31, 2027, includes a general wage increase of three per cent per year and several benefit enhancements to support employee health and well-being.

One of the key outcomes achieved by the bargaining teams is more flexibility in hours of work in several areas to support work/life balance, while adapting to changing service needs and improving service to residents. New schedules and provisions will be introduced in a number of areas, including Construction Services, Cemetery Services, Animal Shelter, By-law and Security, to help residents with service needs during evenings and weekends.

The City has not yet reached a deal with the Outside Unit.