City Seeking Feedback On Winter Sidewalk Maintenance

The following is a release from the City of Sudbury:

"The City of Greater Sudbury is interested in hearing from the community about winter maintenance of sidewalks. Under the current policy, all maintained sidewalks are plowed and sanded once a snow accumulation of 8 cm and/or icy conditions have occurred.

Based on feedback gathered from the community in 2021, the City drafted five winter sidewalk maintenance options and is asking residents to rank each proposed option in order of preference.

These new service change options include:

Option A: Begin sidewalk plowing at 5 cm instead of 8 cm of snow accumulation;

Option B: Priority sidewalk winter maintenance on non-residential, main routes;

Option C: 24/7 sidewalk winter maintenance;

Option D: private/public partnership for sidewalk winter maintenance;



Option E: No changes.

A summary of the feedback along with the preferred options, associated financial impacts and recommendations will be presented to the Operations Committee of Council by June 2023. Based on the outcomes, the City will prepare any required business cases for consideration as part of the 2024 budget deliberations.

For a complete description of these options and to provide your feedback, visit overtoyou.greatersudbury.ca and click on Winter Sidewalk Maintenance."