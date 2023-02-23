City Seeking Feedback On Winter Sidewalk Maintenance
The following is a release from the City of Sudbury:
"The City of Greater Sudbury is interested in hearing from the community about winter maintenance of sidewalks. Under the current policy, all maintained sidewalks are plowed and sanded once a snow accumulation of 8 cm and/or icy conditions have occurred.
Based on feedback gathered from the community in 2021, the City drafted five winter sidewalk maintenance options and is asking residents to rank each proposed option in order of preference.
These new service change options include:
Option A: Begin sidewalk plowing at 5 cm instead of 8 cm of snow accumulation;
Option B: Priority sidewalk winter maintenance on non-residential, main routes;
Option C: 24/7 sidewalk winter maintenance;
Option D: private/public partnership for sidewalk winter maintenance;
Option E: No changes.
A summary of the feedback along with the preferred options, associated financial impacts and recommendations will be presented to the Operations Committee of Council by June 2023. Based on the outcomes, the City will prepare any required business cases for consideration as part of the 2024 budget deliberations.
For a complete description of these options and to provide your feedback, visit overtoyou.greatersudbury.ca and click on Winter Sidewalk Maintenance."
You may be interested in...
-
23 Year-Old Medical Clinic Employee Arrested & Charged Wth Sexual AssaultIn 2022, the Greater Sudbury Police Service received complaints from two separate Survivors in relation to the same individual, 23-year-old, Sahibdeep Singh.
-
1st Degree Murder Charges Laid After Fatal Shooting On Wikwemikong Unceded TerritoryOn February 19, 2023, shortly before 1:40 a.m., members of the Wikwemikong Tribal Police, the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and the Sagamok Detachment of the Anishinabek Police Service responded to a shooting on Hills Trail.
-
Novice Sudbury Driver Handed Impaired Driving Charges After Speeding Down HWY 17The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.