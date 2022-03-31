Civilian & Off-Duty Police Officers Save The Life Of A Person In Medical Distress

The following is a release from the OPP:

On March 28, 2022 at 9:43 p.m. members of the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a medical distress call at an arena on O'Hara Street in West Nipissing (Sturgeon Falls).

A person in their 50s, had collapsed in the area. Off duty officers and a civilian quickly performed life saving techniques and utilized a defibrillator to revive the person.

The Nipissing District Paramedic Service transported the person to an area hospital for further treatment.

If you observe someone in medical distress, dial 9-1-1 immediately for assistance.