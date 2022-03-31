Civilian & Off-Duty Police Officers Save The Life Of A Person In Medical Distress
The following is a release from the OPP:
On March 28, 2022 at 9:43 p.m. members of the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a medical distress call at an arena on O'Hara Street in West Nipissing (Sturgeon Falls).
A person in their 50s, had collapsed in the area. Off duty officers and a civilian quickly performed life saving techniques and utilized a defibrillator to revive the person.
The Nipissing District Paramedic Service transported the person to an area hospital for further treatment.
If you observe someone in medical distress, dial 9-1-1 immediately for assistance.
You may be interested in...
-
Repairs Will Be Costly After Someone Accessed Private Property On A Closed OFSC TrailValley Trailmasters say, "We are doing our best to keep the OFSC trails connected in the Valley but this type of behaviour is making it difficult for our club to continue to do so."
-
Civilian & Off-Duty Police Officers Save The Life Of A Person In Medical DistressA person in their 50s, had collapsed in the area. Off duty officers and a civilian quickly performed life saving techniques and utilized a defibrillator to revive the person.
-
Sudbury Police Have Located 19 Year-Old Autumn Skye Charette In Good HealthThere was concern for her wellbeing.