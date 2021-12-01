Coca-Cola's Holiday Truck Tour Cancels Its' Sudbury Stop Due To Rising COVID Cases

Officials with Coca-Cola posted the following on their website regarding the Holiday Truck Tour:

"We are thrilled by the positive reaction that Canadians have had for our Holiday Truck Tour.

The safety of our employees, and those we serve, is our number one priority. In response to recent guidance from Sudbury Public Health, and to assist in preventing further spread of COVID-19, we have decided to cancel our Holiday Truck Tour stops in Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie.

Our Holiday Truck Tour is designed to deliver optimism in local communities across Canada and we hope you can make it to another event. Thank you for your understanding and for helping us #DeliverTheMagic."