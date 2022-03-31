iHeartRadio
Cody Lanovaz of Lively is celebrating after winning $250,000 with INSTANT CROSSWORD DELUXE

OLG PRESS RELEASE

FUN THINGS HAPPEN WHEN WORDS CONNECT!
LIVELY RESIDENT WINS $250,000 WITH INSTANT CROSSWORD DELUXE
 
For immediate release
March 31, 2022
 
Toronto, ON – Cody Lanovaz of Lively is celebrating after winning a $250,000 top prize with INSTANT CROSSWORD DELUXE (Game #2260).
 
Cody says he plays the lottery about once a month. "I was in disbelief when I discovered this win. It's starting to feel a little more real now," he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.
 
The 35-year-old says he told his sister about his big win first. "She said, 'Are you sure it isn't $250?'" Cody laughed. 
 
He plans to pay down his mortgage and enjoy his win.
 
OLG is booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. As there are limited appointments, we strongly encourage those witch claims between $1,000 and $49,999.90 to submit their claims online or mail them. Submitting claims online is fast, secure and enables OLG to process the claim in a timely manner. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options.
 
INSTANT CROSSWORD DELUXE is available for $10 a play and the top prize is $250,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.45.
 
The winning ticket was purchased at Shell on Highway 17 in Terrace Bay.
 

