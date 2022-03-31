Cody Lanovaz of Lively is celebrating after winning $250,000 with INSTANT CROSSWORD DELUXE
OLG PRESS RELEASE
FUN THINGS HAPPEN WHEN WORDS CONNECT!
LIVELY RESIDENT WINS $250,000 WITH INSTANT CROSSWORD DELUXE
For immediate release
March 31, 2022
Toronto, ON – Cody Lanovaz of Lively is celebrating after winning a $250,000 top prize with INSTANT CROSSWORD DELUXE (Game #2260).
Cody says he plays the lottery about once a month. "I was in disbelief when I discovered this win. It's starting to feel a little more real now," he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.
The 35-year-old says he told his sister about his big win first. "She said, 'Are you sure it isn't $250?'" Cody laughed.
He plans to pay down his mortgage and enjoy his win.
OLG is booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. As there are limited appointments, we strongly encourage those witch claims between $1,000 and $49,999.90 to submit their claims online or mail them. Submitting claims online is fast, secure and enables OLG to process the claim in a timely manner. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options.
INSTANT CROSSWORD DELUXE is available for $10 a play and the top prize is $250,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.45.
The winning ticket was purchased at Shell on Highway 17 in Terrace Bay.
You may be interested in...
-
Sudbury's Health Unit Seeing Increase In Gastrointestinal Illness; Likely Due To NorovirusPublic Health Sudbury & Districts is seeing an increase in gastrointestinal illness, likely due to norovirus in childcare centers and in the community.
-
Slow Roll Through Sudbury Convoy to Support Ottawa Freedom ProtestWhat's being called a peaceful and respectful convoy through Sudbury will take place starting at Noon today. Organizers say The Slow Roll Through Sudbury is to show solidarity with truckers in the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa. The convoy starts at noon on Lasalle Blvd just past Foundry St.
-
19 Year-Old Facing A List Of Charges After Unique Situation Near WaldenThe 19 year-old faces a long list of charges.