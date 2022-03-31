Cody Lanovaz of Lively is celebrating after winning $250,000 with INSTANT CROSSWORD DELUXE

OLG PRESS RELEASE

LIVELY RESIDENT WINS $250,000 WITH INSTANT CROSSWORD DELUXE



For immediate release

March 31, 2022



Toronto, ON – Cody Lanovaz of Lively is celebrating after winning a $250,000 top prize with INSTANT CROSSWORD DELUXE (Game #2260).



Cody says he plays the lottery about once a month. "I was in disbelief when I discovered this win. It's starting to feel a little more real now," he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.



The 35-year-old says he told his sister about his big win first. "She said, 'Are you sure it isn't $250?'" Cody laughed.



He plans to pay down his mortgage and enjoy his win.



INSTANT CROSSWORD DELUXE is available for $10 a play and the top prize is $250,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.45.



The winning ticket was purchased at Shell on Highway 17 in Terrace Bay.

