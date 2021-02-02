Collision On HWY 17; Coniston Man Found To Be Driving While Impaired

On January 29, 2021 at 7:29 p.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were investigating a collision involving two motor vehicles on Highway 17, near Regional Road 90 in the City of Greater Sudbury.

During the investigation, it was determined that one of the drivers was impaired. That driver was arrested and transported to Sudbury OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, the driver, a 59-years-old from Coniston, was charged with:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Improper right turn

The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on March 10, 2021, in Sudbury.

The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This incident marks the seventh driver charged under the criminal impaired driving laws in the Nipissing West Detachment area in 2021.