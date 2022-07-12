Commercial Motor Vehicle Driver Charged With Impaired Driving

The following is a release from the OPP:

"On July 11, 2022, at 4:00 a.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a vehicle in the ditch on Highway 69, Burwash Township, in the District of Sudbury.

Police located a commercial motor vehicle in the ditch and the driver was arrested for impaired driving, then transported to the Greater Sudbury Police Service for further testing.

The driver was not injured.

As a result of the investigation, a 71 year-old from Etobicoke, was charged with:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on August 24, 2022, in Sudbury.

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days."