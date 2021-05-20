Commercial TV Production Will Close A Portion Of MR55 Near Copper Cliff Today (Thursday)
A commercial television production will close a portion of the eastbound lane curb lane on M.R. 55 near Copper Cliff onThursday, May 20 between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Traffic travelling to Sudbury will be reduced to one lane from the M.R. 55 overpass to Power Street.
Access to Vale operations at South Mine will remain open. Traffic control officers will be on duty.
The provincial Stay-at-Home Order permits commercial film production under rigorous health and safety standards, including ongoing COVID-19 testing of all crew and extra precautions to limit contact outside their immediate workplace.
The City of Greater Sudbury extends thanks to residents for their ongoing support and patience.
