iHeartRadio
17°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Commercial TV Production Will Close A Portion Of MR55 Near Copper Cliff Today (Thursday)

image.jpg?t=1621251106&size=Large

A commercial television production will close a portion of the eastbound lane curb lane on M.R. 55 near Copper Cliff onThursday, May 20 between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Traffic travelling to Sudbury will be reduced to one lane from the M.R. 55 overpass to Power Street.

Access to Vale operations at South Mine will remain open. Traffic control officers will be on duty.
 
The provincial Stay-at-Home Order permits commercial film production under rigorous health and safety standards, including ongoing COVID-19 testing of all crew and extra precautions to limit contact outside their immediate workplace.

The City of Greater Sudbury extends thanks to residents for their ongoing support and patience.
 

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram