Confirmed: 3.3 Magnitude Seismic Event In Sudbury Early Tuesday Morning
We received the following from Danica Pagnutti (Corporate & Indigenous Affairs, Ontario Operations, Vale Canada Limited)
"A seismic event occurred at Vale’s Garson Mine at approximately 3:45 this morning measuring approximately 3.3 in magnitude.
The events may have been felt by some residents in the community.
No one was injured during the event and we immediately implemented our internal seismic response protocol to ensure the safety of our workforce.
Operations will ramp up following inspection and as seismicity returns to background levels.
Seismicity can occur as part of mining, especially at significant depths.
Our emergency response processes are in place to ensure rigorous safety protocols are followed when seismic events occur.
Residents with questions or concerns may call Vale’s Community Concerns Line at 705-222-VALE."
