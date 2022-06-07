iHeartRadio
11°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Confirmed: 3.3 Magnitude Seismic Event In Sudbury Early Tuesday Morning

image

We received the following from Danica Pagnutti (Corporate & Indigenous Affairs, Ontario Operations, Vale Canada Limited)

"A seismic event occurred at Vale’s Garson Mine at approximately 3:45 this morning measuring approximately 3.3 in magnitude.

The events may have been felt by some residents in the community.

No one was injured during the event and we immediately implemented our internal seismic response protocol to ensure the safety of our workforce. 

Operations will ramp up following inspection and as seismicity returns to background levels.

Seismicity can occur as part of mining, especially at significant depths.

Our emergency response processes are in place to ensure rigorous safety protocols are followed when seismic events occur.

Residents with questions or concerns may call Vale’s Community Concerns Line at 705-222-VALE."

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram