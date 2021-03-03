Congrats To Debbie & Cleo Mainville Of Sudbury! February's Winners Of The HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery

Health Sciences North (HSN) Foundation, NEO Kids Foundation, Northern Cancer Foundation, and the HSN Volunteer Association are excited to announce that February’s HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North jackpot of $388,490 has been won by Debbie and Cleo Mainville, of Sudbury (ticket #I - 4823079).

“I was totally shocked to get the call, I thought it was a joke,” said Debbie, “then Cleo thought the same thing when I called him! I bought tickets twice this month but even so, you still never expect to win!”

Debbie and Cleo were motivated to start purchasing tickets after their friends Larry and Jane Fisher won the first HSN Cash Lottery for the North jackpot back in June 2020.

When asked how they plan to spend their winnings, Debbie and Cleo joked that it wouldn’t be “anything exciting”.

“We’ve got a mortgage to pay off and some renovations we have been planning to make, so that’s definitely going to be part of it,” said Debbie.

“I was thrilled to talk to Debbie yesterday morning and even happier to meet her and Cleo in person to see their excitement,” says Anthony Keating, President and Chief Development Officer of Foundations and Volunteer Groups at HSN. “It’s always so astonishing to watch the jackpot climb higher and higher with each month. Beyond giving away a life-changing prize to a lucky winner, it’s also helping us continue to support the top priority needs at HSN. So even if you’re not the big winner, we’re all winners when we have access to the best quality healthcare close to home.”

With the March draw, we’re channeling the luck ‘o the Irish and offering ticket purchasers 17 additional tickets with a $40 ticket purchase. That’s 17 more opportunities to become our lucky March winner! Additionally, “Win More Wednesdays” continue with new larger cash prizes! Every Wednesday through March, early ticket purchasers are entered to win an early bird prize! in addition to the grand prize jackpot. The new monthly draw is already live at www.hsn5050.ca. This month’s grand prize jackpot is already above $100,000! See below for a full listing of the prizes and the many local businesses we teamed up with this month. Any tickets purchased before 11:59 p.m. the day before the early bird draws will be included in that day’s draw, i.e., to be included in the March 17th draw, you must have purchased your ticket before March 16th at 11:59 p.m..

The jackpot is updated online in real-time and continues to grow as more people participate. Each month half of the total ticket sales support patient care at HSN and the other half to one lucky winner. Funds raised will make a difference in the lives of those living with cancer, how the tiniest patients receive specialized pediatric care and ensuring equipment is in place when needed to provide quality patient care. Most recently, the Foundations at HSN were able to purchase a fleet of new defibrillators for the Emergency Department and other critical care departments at the hospital.

Residents across Ontario over the age of 18 can purchase tickets for a chance to win. Tickets for the January draw are available to purchase right now, with sales ending at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31st, 2021. The jackpot-winning ticket will be drawn on Thursday, April 1st at 10:00 a.m. and posted online at www.hsn5050.ca. Lottery license #11977.

With the HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North, you win and we win.

March 50/50 & “Win More Wednesday” Summary

March 2nd at 11:59 p.m. – Last chance to be included in EVERY “Win More Wednesday” draw.

March 3rd - $2000 CASH

March 10th - $250 Canadian Tire Gift Card

March 17th - $2000 CASH

March 24th – Spring Fitness Package - $250 Akfit Gift Card and 4 weeks of private yoga classes from Unity Shapes Yoga ($320 value)

March 31st at 11:59 p.m. – $250 Pet Food Warehouse Gift Card AND final day to buy tickets for the March draw.

April 1st – Grand Prize Jackpot winner announced