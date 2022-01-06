iHeartRadio
Congrats To Gerald Grenier Of Copper Cliff On Winning $71,000!

Poker Lotto (All In)_December 19, 2021_$71,598.30_(All In $66,598.30 + Instant $5,000.00)_Gerald Grenier of Coppercliff

The following is a release from OLG:

Gerald Grenier of Copper Cliff anted up and went ‘ALL IN’ to win the POKER LOTTO ALL IN jackpot worth $66,598.30 on December 19, 2021. He also won $5,000 on the instant portion of his POKER LOTTO play bringing his total winnings to $71,598.30.

 

Gerald, a 71-year-old retiree, said he won small amounts before but never anything this big. “When the clerk validated my ticket at the store, we both knew I was a big winner!” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his win. “I was very pleased and excited!”

When Gerald told his wife the big news, she told him that he deserved this win. “I told her that we deserved it.”

 

He plans to use this win to supplement his pension.

 

OLG is booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. As there are limited appointments, we strongly encourage those with claims between $1,000 and $49,999.90 to submit their claims online or mail them. Submitting claims online is fast, secure and enables OLG to process the claim in a timely manner. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options.

 

POKER LOTTO players can opt for ALL IN for an additional $1 to take a chance on instantly winning a jackpot that starts at $10,000 and grows until it is won. Visit the POKER LOTTO page on OLG.ca for more information about ALL IN.

 

The winning ticket was purchased at Cara’s Convenience on Lorne Street in Sudbury.

