Congrats To Hanmer's Francine & Laurent! They Won $1,000,000!

The following is a release from OLG:

Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Francine and Laurent Chenier of Hanmer. The pair matched all seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the September 17, 2021 LOTTO MAX draw to win $1 million! They also won $5 on another ENCORE selection on the same ticket bringing their total winnings to $1,000,005.

Francine and Laurent, a retired married couple, said they are regular lottery players who play LOTTO 6/49, LOTTO MAX and LOTTARIO. “We always add ENCORE!” shared Francine while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their winnings.

Francine said she gasped after scanning her ticket. “I thought we won $1,000 at first and called over Laurent,” she said. “I said, ‘No, I think you won much more than that!’” added Laurent.

The pair plan to travel, purchase a new car, complete some home renovations, and donate to the Sudbury hospice.

“It’s humbling – it still doesn’t feel real,” Francine smiled.