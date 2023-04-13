iHeartRadio
Congrats To JoAnne Levesque Of Coniston On Your $100,000 Lottery Win!


JOANNE

The following is a release from OLG:

Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Jo Anne Levesque of Coniston. She matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the March 18, 2023 LOTTO 6/49 draw to win $100,000!

ENCORE offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1. There is an ENCORE draw every day.

OLG supports safe play and wants to keep the fun in the game. That’s why OLG is proud to be a leader in promoting responsible gambling with our globally recognized PlaySmart program.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart on Lasalle Boulevard in Sudbury.

