Congrats To JoAnne Levesque Of Coniston On Your $100,000 Lottery Win!

Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Jo Anne Levesque of Coniston. She matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the March 18, 2023 LOTTO 6/49 draw to win $100,000!

ENCORE offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1. There is an ENCORE draw every day.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart on Lasalle Boulevard in Sudbury.