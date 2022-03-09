Congrats To Joanne (Sudbury) & Lise (Espanola) On Winning $100,000!

The following is a release from OLG:

Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Joanne Gervais of Sudbury and Lise Gosselin of Espanola. They matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the January 26, 2022 LOTTO 6/49 draw to win $100,000!

Joanne and Lise, who work in the medical field, said they have been playing the lottery for about six years. “I checked our ticket while at work and I saw Big Winner appear – I didn’t know what we won at that moment!” she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their winnings. “When I realized what we won, I was so excited!”

When Joanne shared the good news with Lise, she didn’t believe her. “I thought she was playing a joke on me!” said Lise.

Joanne plans to travel and save her portion for retirement and Lise is going to purchase a motorcycle and save the rest. “It feels great!” concluded Lise.