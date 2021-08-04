Congrats To Joshua From Sudbury, The Winner Of July's HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery!

Health Sciences North (HSN) Foundation, NEO Kids Foundation, Northern Cancer Foundation, and the HSN Volunteer Association are excited to announce that July’s HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North jackpot of $571,232 has been won by Joshua Daub, of Sudbury (ticket #N – 3522455).

“I was out of town working when I got the call. I was pretty certain that someone was pulling my leg but lo and behold, no, I actually did win over $570,000,” said Joshua, “I buy my tickets every month, but this month I got an email about an early-bird prize and couldn’t remember if I already bought tickets so I bought another bunch just in case. It turns out the winning number was in the 2nd batch of tickets – how lucky is that?”

When asked how he plans to spend his winnings, Joshua’s mind went to family first.

“I want to help out my dad and my mom, let my sisters spoil their kids a bit. Might look into a boat for myself. I always liked being out on the water and fishing with my dad… guess I could look into something to tow a boat, too!”

“Our past winners are always shocked to hear they won the HSN 50/50, but Joshua brought a whole other level of excitement when he heard he won July’s draw,” said Anthony Keating, President and Chief Development Officer of Foundations and Volunteer Groups at HSN. “Add that to our excitement with last week’s purchase of two new Exera Bideo Processors and Lightsources for the Northeast Cancer Centre as well as two new Drager Jaundice Meters for HSN’s NEO Kids and Family Department Birthing Centre, and we’re positively thrilled for what’s ahead in August’s draw.”