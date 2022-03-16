Congrats To Kimberly McNeil Of Sudbury On Winning $100,000!

The following is a release from OLG:

BINGO! Kimberly McNeil of Sudbury won $100,000 with INSTANT BINGO DOUBLER (Game #2242).

“I love BINGO!” shared Kimberly, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings. “I purchased this ticket on Valentine’s Day and didn’t play it until the morning after.”

Kimberly said she couldn’t believe she won. “I showed my husband because I didn’t believe what I was seeing.”

She plans to pay some bills, purchase a cell phone and possibly get a pet.

INSTANT BINGO DOUBLER is available for $5 a play and the top prize is $100,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.86.

The winning ticket was purchased at Wanup General Store on Old Wanup Road in Sudbury.