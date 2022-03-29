Congrats to Mark Owens Of Capreol On Winning $100,000!

The following is a release from OLG:

Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Mark Owens of Capreol. He matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the February 15, 2022 LOTTO MAX draw to win $100,000!

Mark says he has been playing the lottery on and off for years. "I started playing ENCORE about a year ago," he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

The 64-year-old retiree was with his friend when he remembered he had a ticket to check. "I scanned it using the OLG App and I passed it to my friend for a second look," Mark said. "He was jumping up and down – more excited than I was!"

Mark has some plans in min for his windfall. "I have a lot of decisions to make. I might put some toward my mortgage. I’d like a newer vehicle and to travel. But first, new glasses!" he smiled.

"Now comes the fun part of spending it," Mark smiled.