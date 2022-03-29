iHeartRadio
-14°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Congrats to Mark Owens Of Capreol On Winning $100,000!

MARKOWENS

The following is a release from OLG:

Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Mark Owens of Capreol. He matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the February 15, 2022 LOTTO MAX draw to win $100,000

 

Mark says he has been playing the lottery on and off for years. "I started playing ENCORE about a year ago," he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

 

The 64-year-old retiree was with his friend when he remembered he had a ticket to check. "I scanned it using the OLG App and I passed it to my friend for a second look," Mark said. "He was jumping up and down – more excited than I was!"

 

Mark has some plans in min for his windfall. "I have a lot of decisions to make. I might put some toward my mortgage. I’d like a newer vehicle and to travel. But first, new glasses!" he smiled.

 

"Now comes the fun part of spending it," Mark smiled.

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram