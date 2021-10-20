iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Congrats To Micheline Giguere of Chelmsford On Winning $250,000!

BINGOWINNER

The following is a release from Instant Bingo:

BINGO! Michelline Giguere of Chelmsford won a $250,000 prize with INSTANT BINGO MULTIPLIER (Game #3076).

 

Michelline, a 63-year-old property manager, said she is a regular player of INSTANT games with BINGO and CROSSWORD’s being her favourite.

 

The great-grandmother said the win just about knocked her out! “I never thought I’d win that big – I was so excited!”

 

A very emotional Michelline called her sister next. “I said, ‘You don’t know what just happened!’ I was shaking and crying. She came over right away!”

 

She plans to spoil herself a little, celebrate her sister’s birthday and put the rest of her win away.

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram