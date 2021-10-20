Congrats To Micheline Giguere of Chelmsford On Winning $250,000!

The following is a release from Instant Bingo:

BINGO! Michelline Giguere of Chelmsford won a $250,000 prize with INSTANT BINGO MULTIPLIER (Game #3076).

Michelline, a 63-year-old property manager, said she is a regular player of INSTANT games with BINGO and CROSSWORD’s being her favourite.

The great-grandmother said the win just about knocked her out! “I never thought I’d win that big – I was so excited!”

A very emotional Michelline called her sister next. “I said, ‘You don’t know what just happened!’ I was shaking and crying. She came over right away!”

She plans to spoil herself a little, celebrate her sister’s birthday and put the rest of her win away.