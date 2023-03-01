iHeartRadio
Congrats To Norma & Michael From Sagamok First Nation On Your $250,000 Lottery Win!


norma-solomon-and-michael-bucknell-of-sagamok-fn-1-6292731-1677608650156

Norma Solomon and Michael Bucknell, both 60 years old, won the top prize of $250,000 playing the Instant Poker Night scratch ticket, OLG said in another news release Tuesday morning.

The couple, who lives about 114 kilometres west of Sudbury, said they have been playing instant scratch tickets together for 12 years.

"I played this ticket. When I saw I won big, it was unbelievable," Solomon said.

"I took it to the retailer and when I saw Big Winner appear I was so excited. I was trying to contain my excitement."

Bucknell said the news didn't hit him until he saw the numbers on the ticket checker at the store.

"It's the most zeroes I am ever going to see! It feels surreal," he said.

"This experience is hard to describe. It feels great."

The couple plans to use the winnings to pay off their truck, put a down payment on a home and buy a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Their winning ticket was purchased at Tanner's Your Independent Grocer on Centre Street in Espanola.

