Congrats To Ryan From Garson On His $100,000 Scratch Ticket Win!

Payline Multiplier_IG#2247_$100,000.00_Ryan Rutledge of Garson

Ryan Rutledge of Garson is $100,000 richer after winning with INSTANT PAYLINE MULTIPLIER (Game #2247).

 

Ryan, a 29-year-old welder, said he is not a regular lottery player. “This ticket was gifted to me by my uncle,” he shared. “The very first line I scratched uncovered the win!”

 

Ryan said this win will help with his plans on purchasing a house. “I also want to explore Europe, the Mediterranean and Asia when it’s safe to travel again.”

 

“This feels fantastic. I will make the most of it,” he smiled.\

The winning ticket was purchased at Shopper’s Drug Mart on Paris Street in Sudbury.

