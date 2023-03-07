Congrats To Sherry Hope Of Sudbury On Winning $83, 266!
The following is from OLG:
Sherry Hope of Sudbury has $83,266.60 to put toward her dreams after winning a LOTTO MAX second prize in the January 24, 2023 draw.
The winning ticket was purchased at Health Sciences North Volunteer Association on Ramsey Lake Road in Sudbury.
