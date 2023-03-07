iHeartRadio
Congrats To Sherry Hope Of Sudbury On Winning $83, 266!


SHERRYHOPE

The following is from OLG:

Sherry Hope of Sudbury has $83,266.60 to put toward her dreams after winning a LOTTO MAX second prize in the January 24, 2023 draw.

OLG supports safe play and wants to keep the fun in the game. That’s why OLG is proud to be a leader in promoting responsible gambling with our globally recognized PlaySmart program.

Lotto Max players in Ontario have won over $7.6 billion since 2009, including 96 jackpot wins and 843 MAXMILLIONS prizes, right across the province. LOTTO MAX is $5 per play and draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The winning ticket was purchased at Health Sciences North Volunteer Association on Ramsey Lake Road in Sudbury.

