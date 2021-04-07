Congrats To Sudbury's Andrew Hyatt On His 2 CMAO Nominations!

PHOTO CREDIT: ANDREW HYATT TWITTER

The Country Music Association of Ontario (CMAOntario) is excited to announce the nominees for the 9th Annual CMAOntario Awards, taking place Sunday, May 30, 2021 as a drive-in style event at the Ancaster Fairgrounds in Hamilton, Ontario. Leading the nominations are 15 time CMAOntario Award winner Meghan Patrick, nine time CMAOntario Award winner Tim Hicks, and viral sensation Robyn Ottolini, with five nominations each.

Hosted by Jason McCoy and Beverley Mahood, the CMAOntario Award Show will close out the CMAOntario Festival & Awards Weekend May 28 – 30, 2021. After presenting the first ever, live, drive-in country music awards show in October 2020, CMAOntario is happy to do it all again this year in Hamilton. The CMAOntario Awards, presented by Slaight Music, will acknowledge the talent and achievements of Ontario’s country music industry across 18 categories.

The Final Nominees for the 9th Annual CMAOntario Awards are:

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“All I Can Do” – Buck Twenty

“F-150” – Robyn Ottolini

“Girls Like Me” – Meghan Patrick

“No Truck Song” – Tim Hicks

“Thank Her For That” – Owen Barney

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

All Woman – Nicole Rayy

Highway Mile – Aaron Allen

Jade Eagleson – Jade Eagleson

Love Wins – Kelly Prescott

The I’m Not Always Hilarious EP – Robyn Ottolini

SONGWRITER(S) OF THE YEAR

Callie McCullough, Scotty Kipfer – “After Midnight”

Recorded by Callie McCullough

Jamie Appleby, Owen Barney, Alyssa Reid, Dave Thomson, Mike Wise – “Thank Her For That”

Recorded by Owen Barney

Meghan Patrick, Jobe Fortner, Ryan Nelson – “Girls Like Me”

Recorded by Meghan Patrick

Robyn Ottolini, Mark Schroor, Erik Fintelman – “F-150”

Recorded by Robyn Ottolini

Tim Hicks, Bruce Wallace, Jeffrey Coplan – “No Truck Song”

Recorded by Tim Hicks

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Elyse Saunders

Kelsi Mayne

Meghan Patrick

Robyn Ottolini

Tianna Woods

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Aaron Allen

Andrew Hyatt

Darcy John

David Boyd Janes

Tim Hicks

GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR

Buck Twenty

Jess and Tay

The Abrams

The Reklaws

The Western Swing Authority

FRANCOPHONE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kristine St-Pierre

Les Rats D’Swompe

Melissa Ouimet

Reney Ray

Stef Paquette

RISING STAR OF THE YEAR

Buck Twenty

Callie McCullough

Elyse Saunders

Robyn Ottolini

Sacha

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“All I Can Do” – Buck Twenty

“Broken Boys” – Nicole Rayy

“Girls Like Me” – Meghan Patrick

“No Truck Song” – Tim Hicks

“Where I’m From” – The Reklaws

FANS’ CHOICE

Andrew Hyatt

Jade Eagleson

James Barker Band

Meghan Patrick

Steven Lee Olsen

Tebey

The Reklaws

Tim Hicks

RECORD PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Dustin Olyan – Callie McCullough, Twin Kennedy, Mallory Johnson

Jeff Dalziel – Aaron Allen, David Boyd Janes, River Town Saints

Mark Schroor, Erik Fintelman – Robyn Ottolini, Alexa Goldie, Cory James Mitchell

J. Richard Hutt – Jamie Warren, Sean Hogan, Jessie T, Tianna Woods

Shawn Moore – Ben Hudson, Matt Teed, Emily Clair, Evan Farrell, Emily Kate

