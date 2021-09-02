Congrats To Sudbury's Jack Tikkanen; HSN 50/50 Winner For August!

Health Sciences North (HSN) Foundation, NEO Kids Foundation, Northern Cancer Foundation, and the HSN Volunteer Association are excited to announce that August’s HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North jackpot of $549,045 has been won by Jack Tikkanen, of Sudbury (ticket #O – 3803936).

“I only just heard about the HSN 50/50 draw this past month, so I made sure to buy some tickets. Seeing what the Foundations at HSN do was great motivation to try my luck,” said Jack, “I never expected to be the winner – I was just happy to support!”

“I’ll likely to put some of the winnings away and support some family and friends, but I’m also thinking about family over in Finland and Sweden. I’m excited at the prospect of taking a trip to visit someday hopefully soon.”

“The end of August signals the end of summer, but we’re excited to give out one more sizzling jackpot before we start thinking about fall,” said Anthony Keating, President and Chief Development Officer of Foundations and Volunteer Groups at HSN. “It was great to hear the excitement in Jack’s voice when we shared the good news. The Foundations share in that excitement, too! It means that we can continue to support more priority equipment needs at HSN in the near future. Thank you to everyone who purchased tickets this summer for making a difference in our community.”

September’s HSN 50/50 draw is already live at www.hsn5050.ca, and this month, you have more chances to win CASH than ever before. Early ticket purchasers will be entered to win $5,000 CASH in our VIP Early Bird Draw if they purchase before 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 2nd, and every other early bird draw this month. Plus, our popular ticket promotion for last month is back for September! We’re offering more chances to win this month by adding an extra ticket for every dollar spent. That means if you make a $75 purchase, you will get an extra 75 tickets!

We encourage everyone to buy their tickets before 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 2nd to be entered into all early bird draws as well as the VIP Early Bird Draw. See below for a full listing of the prizes, draw dates, and a breakdown of August’s ticket pricing. Any tickets purchased before 8:00 a.m. the day of the early bird draws will be included in that day’s draw, i.e., to be included in the September 16th draw, you must have purchased your ticket before September 16th at 8:00 a.m.

The jackpot is updated online in real-time and continues to grow as more people participate. Each month half of the total ticket sales support patient care at HSN and the other half to one lucky winner. Funds raised will make a difference in the lives of those living with cancer, how the tiniest patients receive specialized pediatric care and ensuring equipment is in place when needed to provide quality patient care.

Residents across Ontario over the age of 18 can purchase tickets for a chance to win. Tickets for the September draw are available to purchase right now, with sales ending at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, September 30th, 2021. The jackpot-winning ticket will be drawn on Friday, October 1st at 10:00 a.m. and posted online at www.hsn5050.ca. Lottery license #1207935.

With the HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North, you win and we win.