Congrats To Sudbury's James Courtemanche On Winning $88,000!
The following is a release from OLG:
James Courtemanche of Sudbury is $88,888 richer after winning the top prize with INSTANT WILD 8 (Game #2264).
This is James’ second trip to the OLG Prize Centre! “I was here in August 2021 to collect a $100,000 prize on an INSTANT MONEY MATCH ticket,” he explained. “I purchased this ticket at the same store as my previous win.”
The 43-year-old said he played his ticket at home and didn’t realize he won the top prize until scanning his ticket using the OLG App. “I couldn’t believe it happened again! I was so surprised – and then I remembered good things happen in 3’s, so I’m ready for my next one,” he laughed.
He plans to save his winnings for now. “With the current pandemic, it’s not a good time to make plans. I’m still waiting to book a trip from my first winnings,” he concluded.
OLG is booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. As there are limited appointments, we strongly encourage those witch claims between $1,000 and $49,999.90 to submit their claims online or mail them. Submitting claims online is fast, secure and enables OLG to process the claim in a timely manner. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options.
INSTANT WILD 8 is available for $5 and the top prize is $88,888. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.99. Visit the INSTANT page on OLG.ca for more information on this and other great games.
The winning ticket was purchased at Minnow Lake Kwik Way on Bancroft Drive in Sudbury.
