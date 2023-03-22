iHeartRadio
Congrats To Suzzanne & Raymond From Sturgeon Falls On Winning $250,000!


A retired couple from Sturgeon Falls who likes to play lottery scratch tickets for weekend entertainment has hit the jackpot.

Suzzanne and Raymond Gervais recently won the top prize of $250,000 playing the Instant Bingo Multiplier scratch ticket game, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation said in a news release Tuesday.  

Suzzanne discovered the win.

"I was at home scratching tickets when I noticed I almost uncovered a box on my BINGO ticket. When I told Raymond, he grabbed the ticket and went through every number to confirm," she told OLG when they picked up their winnings at the Toronto prize centre on St. Patrick's Day.

"When we realized we won, we jumped up and down and hugged each other while shedding a few tears of joy."

It was such an unexpected blessing, Raymond said.

"We felt so grateful and had a hard time sleeping that night," he said.

"We will treat the people we love, and the rest will be put aside to enjoy our retirement."

They also plan to use the money to buy a new car and pay some bills.

Their winning ticket was purchased at Quick Pick Variety on John Street in Sturgeon Falls.

