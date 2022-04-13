iHeartRadio
Congrats To Tina Stickles (Copper Cliff) On Winning $100,000!

TINA

The following is from OLG:

Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Tina Stickles of Copper Cliff. She matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the March 15, 2022 LOTTO MAX draw to win $100,000

 

Tina, a retiree from the healthcare industry, says she plays the lottery regularly. "I play significant dates and ages and I always add ENCORE," she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her cheque.

 

Tina says her partner checked her tickets using the OLG App. "He looked at me and said, 'Oh my God,’ and I reminded him I didn't have my coffee yet," she laughed. "He scanned the ticket again right in front of me and I couldn't even grasp the prize amount I was seeing!"

 

Tina plans to pay some bills and contribute to an education savings plan for her granddaughter. "I also plan to treat my partner and family to celebrate," she concluded.

