Congrats To Trevor Van Dusen On Winning $100,000!


Saying yes to Encore paid off for Trevor Van Dusen of Sturgeon Falls. He matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the July 7 Lotto Max draw to win $100,000.

Van Dusen, a 37-year-old who works in mining services, said he started playing the lottery when he was 18 years old.

“I always say yes to Encore and I’m especially glad I did this time,” he said in a news release Wednesday from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp.

“That extra dollar really paid off!”

With his windfall, he plans to manage his finances and take a family vacation.

“Winning is pretty exciting – it feels great to get ahead in life,” Van Dusen said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Victory Convenience on Falconbridge Highway in Garson. 

