Coniston and Wahnapitae Discoloured Water and Pressure Issues
A water main break near 6807 Highway 17 East may result in fluctuating/low water pressure and discoloured water in the Coniston and Wahnapitae areas throughout the weekend. An estimated time for repair will be provided once the break has been further assessed by crews.
You may be interested in...
-
Wakey Wakey! Black Bears Spotted Throughout The Sudbury Area AlreadyBelieve it or not, Spring weather is just around the corner. Bears are waking up & are hungry!
-
Public Health Sudbury Confirms A COVID-Related Death; Individual Linked To Outbreak At HSNPublic Health Sudbury & Districts offers sincere condolences to the family, friends, and caregivers affected by this loss and throughout this difficult time.
-
29 Year-Old Man Pronounced Deceased After Fatal Industrial Incident Wednesday In SudburyAs of now, it's unclear if Wednesday's weather played a role in the incident.