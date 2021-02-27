iHeartRadio
Coniston and Wahnapitae Discoloured Water and Pressure Issues

Watermain-break

A water main break near 6807 Highway 17 East may result in fluctuating/low water pressure and discoloured water in the Coniston and Wahnapitae areas throughout the weekend. An estimated time for repair will be provided once the break has been further assessed by crews.

Global Outbreak COVID-19

