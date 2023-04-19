Conservation Sudbury Issues Flood Warning For Vermillion River & Lower Junction Creek

The following is a release from Conservation Sudbury:

Conservation Sudbury is issuing a Flood Warning for the Vermilion River (parts of Dowling, Chelmsford, Whitefish and Nairn Centre) and Lower Junction Creek (Mud Lake, Simon Lake and McCharles Lake in Naughton and Whitefish areas).

The Flood Warning is effective at 2:45 p.m. today and remains in effect until lifted.

The Environment Canada forecast for the next seven days indicates seasonal temperatures with cooler nights with some precipitation.

Warmer temperatures over the past week accelerated the snowmelt resulting in a sudden rise in water levels.

Most of the snow within Greater Sudbury has melted over the past several days, however, the upper reaches of the Vermilion and Onaping Rivers still have a significant snowpack.

Inundation of floodplains in parts of the City is already occurring.

Flows in the upper Vermilion River continue to rise and will continue to do so for the next three to four days.

Properties adjacent to the Vermilion River in Dowling and Chelmsford are at a higher risk of flooding and occupants should be prepared.

In the lower reaches of Junction Creek (specifically Simon and McCharles Lakes), higher flows from the Vermilion River back up the system, resulting in higher water levels.

Properties adjacent to Simon and McCharles Lakes in the Naughton area are at a higher risk of flooding and occupants should be prepared.

Inundation of floodplains in this area is already occurring. Flood preparedness information can be found here: http://www.ontario.ca/page/floods and https://www.canada.ca/en/campaign/flood-ready.html

Our Water Safety message is being maintained for all other watercourses within Greater Sudbury.

Public safety is the number one priority, especially for children who may be attracted to the edge of creeks or rivers.

The cold, fast-flowing water must be avoided.

Stream banks will be very slippery and unsafe, and must be avoided.

Any open-water areas will continue to widen and these must also be avoided.

Conservation Sudbury remains in direct contact with the City of Greater Sudbury and all other partners as required.

Conservation Sudbury staff continue with the monitoring of water levels; updates will be provided as required.

For more information please visit ConservationSudbury.ca