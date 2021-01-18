Coop Chats With MPP Vic Fideli About Ontario's Small Business Support Grant

LISTEN TO THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE

The Ontario government has opened applications for the new Ontario Small Business Support Grant.

The grant, first announced in December, provides a minimum of $10,000 to a maximum of $20,000 to eligible small businesses who have had to restrict their operations due to the Provincewide Shutdown.

The tightened restrictions were put in place to help stop the alarming rise of COVID-19 cases in Ontario.

Small businesses required to close or significantly restrict services under the Provincewide Shutdown will be able to apply for a one-time grant and use this funding in whatever way makes the most sense for their individual business needs. For example, some businesses could need support paying employee wages, while others could need support with their rent.

READ MORE HERE