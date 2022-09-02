September 1, 2022 For Immediate Release

Corey Mackevicius wins $705,580 in August’s HSN 50/50 Grand Prize Draw

SUDBURY, ON – HSN Foundation, NEO Kids Foundation, the Northern Cancer Foundation, and the HSN Volunteer Association are excited to announce that August’s HSN 50/50 take-home jackpot of $705,580 has been won by Corey Mackevicius of Lively (ticket # AA-10746250).

“When I was told that I won the 50/50, it didn’t sound real,” said Corey, “I started shaking and pacing but I still had a full day of work ahead of me. It still hasn’t really sunk in yet.”

“It’s just unbelieveable to win this amount of money. I’ve always been a saver and I just moved into a new place so I think most of the winnings will be used responsibly but my partner and I like to travel, and a trip to Alaska is something we’ve wanted to do, so this would definitely remove some of the barriers to travel more!”

“It was great to see this summer’s last HSN 50/50 jackpot be the biggest of the season. Congratulations to Corey for his big win and maybe bringing that summer feeling into the fall,” said Anthony Keating, President and Chief Development Officer of Foundations and Volunteer Groups at HSN. “Proceeds from the HSN 50/50 continue to make meaningful impact on patients in Northeastern Ontario. For example, earlier this year we purchased an Ear, Nose and Throat laser system used in stapedotomy procedures on patients with a condition that causes deafness. This is a new procedure for HSN and helps more patients remain close to home when possible.”

The September HSN 50/50 draw is live at www.hsn5050.ca! With nearly $20,000 in bonus cash draws throughout the month, including a $10,000 early bird prize on September 7th and three $3,000 bonus cash draws on September 21st, we want you to have a windfall to kick off autumn. See below for a full listing of the prizes and draw dates. All prize deadlines are at 11:59 p.m. the day before the draw takes place, i.e., to be included in the September 21st draw, you must have purchased your tickets before 11:59 p.m. on September 20th. Tickets purchased before 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6th are eligible for every draw in September including the grand prize jackpot.

The jackpot is updated online in real-time and continues to grow as more people buy tickets. Each month half of the total ticket sales support patient care at HSN and the other half goes to one lucky winner. Funds raised will make a difference in the lives of those living with cancer, how the tiniest patients receive specialized pediatric care and ensuring equipment is in place when needed to provide quality patient care.

Residents across Ontario over the age of 18 can purchase tickets for a chance to win. Tickets for the September draw are available to purchase right now, with sales ending at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28th, 2022. The jackpot-winning ticket will be drawn on Thursday, September 29th at 10:00 a.m. and posted online at www.hsn5050.ca. Lottery license #1246838.

With the HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North, you win and we win.