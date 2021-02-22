COVID-19 Confirmed At 2 Sudbury Schools (St Charles College & Ecole St Augustin)

We're learning that COVID-19 has been confirmed in two more Sudbury schools.

As a result, students attending the Grade 5 class École St-Augustin (Garson) must remain home and self-isolate up until and including March 2 unless otherwise directed by Public Health Sudbury and Districts.

The Grade R7C class at St. Charles College is dismissed effective immediately up until and including March 2 after someone there tested positive.

“Public Health continues to investigate the situation and if any risks to the school community are identified, they may direct additional measures,” read the release. “The situation will be monitored closely, and we will provide timely updates on our school and board websites.”

Public health officials will notify all parents or guardians and staff who have been identified as close contacts.

Should parents chose to keep their children home as a precaution, the board said it plans to work with students to make arrangements for continued learning when possible.

Parents or guardians will questions are encouraged to call the school as well as check the website for updated information.

BUS ROUTES:

Meanwhile, the Sudbury Student Consortium says that the morning secondary run on Route L024 and the afternoon secondary run on Route L016 travelling to St. Charles College have been cancelled for a week starting today.

Also, the afternoon elementary portion for Cyril Varney Public School students on Route N100 has been cancelled starting today until further notice