COVID-19 Outbreak Declared At Ecole St-Denis School In Sudbury

Public Health Sudbury & Districts has declared a COVID-19 outbreak in École St-Denis school (Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon) in Greater Sudbury after a second person tested positive for the virus. This individual is linked to a previously reported positive case in the school.

In accordance with provincial guidance, an outbreak in a school setting is declared when two or more laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 are linked and occur within 14 days of each other. Parents and caregivers are being provided notice of the outbreak and will receive public health guidance. Public Health is working closely with École St-Denis school and school board administrators at Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon to monitor the outbreak, further limit the spread of infection, and ensure ongoing measures are maintained to protect students and employees.

Individuals who are identified as close contacts of a case in a school setting will be directly contacted by Public Health Sudbury & Districts. Public Health will call these parents or guardians, as well as employees, to provide direction.

To date, affected classes include: Pre-Kindergarten/Kindergarten B, Pre-Kindergarten/Kindergarten C, Grade 2A, Grade 2B, Grade 3A, and elementary bus route L-800 (morning bus).

Parents and guardians of students can visit the Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon website for information: www.nouvelon.ca.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reminding everyone to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Continue to screen yourself for symptoms and practise COVID-safe behaviours.

Updates about COVID-19 testing, confirmed cases, and outbreaks in Greater Sudbury, the District of Sudbury, and the District of Manitoulin are posted online.

For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).