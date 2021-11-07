COVID Case Counts Rise After Halloween in Sudbury and Ontario

The COVID case counts are going up after Halloween parties and trick or treating. Ontario reported 636 new cases across the province Sunday morning.

Here in Sudbury and Districts, there were 38 new cases reported Friday bringing the total in this area to 3000 since the beginning of the pandemic. Public Health also reported a potential high-risk exposure at a Halloween party at 45 Worthington Crescent last Saturday and say everyone at the party needs to stay home and isolate until at least Wednesday.

Canadians under the age of 12 now account for the highest number of new COVID-19 infections according to the Public Health Agency of Canada. Dr. Theresa Tam told a Friday news conference that group represents more than 20 per cent of the daily cases, despite only representing 12 per cent of the country’s population.

Public Health Sudbury and Districts is reporting 13 active COVID outbreaks as the area continues to have the highest per-capita infection rate in the province. The list that was updated Saturday just before 4:00 pm includes outbreaks at long-term care homes, congregate living settings, Health Sciences North, schools, the jail and various local businesses including Vale and Glencore.