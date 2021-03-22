COVID Outbreak Declared At Extendicare Falconbridge; 2nd & 3rd Floors Affected

Public Health Sudbury & Districts has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Extendicare Falconbridge affecting the second and third floors of the facility. Public Health is actively working with the long-term care home to investigate the outbreak and to protect residents and staff.

“The need for everyone to monitor and screen for COVID-19 symptoms daily and to stay home when ill is critical in limiting the spread of the virus. If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, please take it seriously, and get tested,” said Stacey Laforest, Director, Health Protection Division, Public Health Sudbury & Districts.

The protection of our most vulnerable populations and health care system is of the utmost importance. Everyone is urged to continue following public health measures to protect others and stop the spread of COVID-19.

Prevent the spread of COVID-19

Stay home: remain at home except for essential purposes such as going to the grocery store or pharmacy, accessing health care service, for exercise, or for essential work or school.

Get tested for COVID-19 if you have any symptoms.

Practise physical distancing, because any close contact could be a possible exposure to COVID-19. Continue to work remotely, where possible.

Masks or face coverings must be worn in all indoor public places in Sudbury and districts.

Masks or face coverings should also be worn in other settings where physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Wash your hands often and when visibly dirty for 15 seconds.

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm or a tissue, throw the tissue away and wash your hands.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Monitor and screen for symptoms of COVID-19.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is in the Grey – Lockdown level of the COVID-19 Response Framework (Government of Ontario).

Additional measures in effect in Grey-Lockdown include no indoor gatherings, except with members of the same household, outdoor gathering limits, closures to restaurants, bars, personal care services, sports and recreation facilities, and capacity limits in retail stores.

Updates about COVID-19 testing, confirmed cases, and outbreaks in Greater Sudbury, the District of Sudbury, and the District of Manitoulin are posted online.