COVID Outbreak Declared At HSN's South Tower 4th Floor

Public Health Sudbury and District has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on the fourth floor of the south tower. Health Sciences North is working with Public Health to investigate and ensure that patients and staff are protected.



Follow up contact tracing is taking place.

Public Health or Health Sciences North will directly contact anyone identified as a close contact and provide further direction on the need for any additional testing or action.



Visitors are restricted on 4 South until further notice. Designated Care Partners who actively participate in the delivery of care to patients on 4 South are permitted entry during the outbreak but must adhere to strict infection control and prevention procedures as directed by staff.



Designated Care Partners are restricted to one person at a time. No outside food or drink is permitted at the bedside and designated care partners are to remain masked at all times.



HSN remains open with clinics and procedures continuing as scheduled.