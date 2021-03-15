COVID Outbreak Declared At Lockerby Composite School In Sudbury

Public Health Sudbury & Districts has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Lockerby Composite School (Rainbow District School Board) in Greater Sudbury after another person tested positive for the virus.

In accordance with provincial guidance, an outbreak in a school setting is declared when two or more laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 are linked and occur within 14 days of each other, and at least one case could have acquired their infection in the school.

Public Health is working closely with the school community and Rainbow District School Board to ensure all necessary public health measures are put into place to identify potential cases and limit spread. Parents and guardians will receive specific public health guidance. Previously dismissed individuals must continue to follow the guidance provided by public health.

Further, on March 11, 2021, Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, Medical Officer of Health with Public Health Sudbury & Districts in consultation with the area school boards and leadership from other schools, instructed schools to transition to virtual learning effective Monday, March 15. This will affect all schools, public and private, in Public Health Sudbury & Districts service area with the exception of Chapleau, Foleyet and Gogama and is intended as an additional layer of protection.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reminding everyone to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Continue to screen for symptoms of COVID-19 every day and practise COVID-safe behaviours.

Parents and guardians of students can visit the Rainbow District School Board website for information www.rainbowschools.ca. Updates about COVID-19 testing, confirmed cases, and outbreaks in Greater Sudbury, the District of Sudbury, and the District of Manitoulin are posted online at www.phsd.ca/health-topics-programs/diseases-infections/coronavirus/current-status-covid-19/#schools.

COVID-19 testing appointments can be arranged through the Health Sciences North Assessment Centre: the preferred option is to request an appointment online https://secure.hsnsudbury.ca/COVID19AppointmentRequest (Health Sciences North) or to call 705.671.7373 during regular business hours.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is in the Grey – Lockdown level of the COVID-19 Response Framework (Government of Ontario). Additional measures in effect in Grey-Lockdown include no indoor gatherings, except with members of the same household, outdoor gathering limits, closures to restaurants, bars, personal care services, sports and recreation facilities, and capacity limits in retail stores.

For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200). Public Health returns all calls received; however, at times, inquiry volumes are high, and your patience is appreciated.